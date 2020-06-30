Emilie Werner

Emilie H. Werner, 81, of Kutztown, passed on June 27, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll Assisted Living, Boyertown. The wife of the late Harry J. Werner, Sr, who passed in 2016. She was born in Reading, the daughter of the late Otto F. Gericke and Helen E. (Seyler) Gericke. Emilie was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Kutztown. She had worked for Kutztown University. Emilie is survived by her children Robin A. (Werner) wife of Dale Siegfried of Mertztown and Harry J. Werner, Jr. husband of Lisa K.Werner of South Carolina. Three grandchildren Amanda E. (Werner) wife of Richard Pabis, Jr., April M. Werner and Jennifer A. (Dietrich) wife of Blane Musser. Four great grandchildren . Emilie was preceded in death by her grandson Timothy G. Dietrich, Jr. Private graveside service at New Jerusalem Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.