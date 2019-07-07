Emily Miriam Bolig, 92, of Fleetwood passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in

Lutheran Home at Topton.

Her husband Walter J. Bolig passed away June 22, 1999. She was born in Reading on June 10, 1927, a daughter of the late Henry N. and Miriam (Leid) Schmeck. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Fleetwood and while staying in Myrtle Beach, a member of Palmetto Shores Church.

Surviving is her son, Jimmie W. and his wife Debbie Bolig, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and her daughter, Cheryl and her husband James Noll, of Fleetwood; her sister, Sandy Danner, of Fleetwood; 6 grandchildren: Jimmy Noll,

Michael Noll, Brian Noll, David Bolig, Christopher Bolig, Stacy Hudggins; and nine great-grandchildren.

Emily was predeceased by her grandson, Bryan Myrick.

Celebration of Life memorial service will be Saturday,

July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St John's U.C.C., 3713 Pricetown Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Inurnment will be Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., or Topton Lutheran Home or Bayada Home Health Care. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com.



