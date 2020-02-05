Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily VanTigglelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily E. (Boltz) VanTigglelen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily E. (Boltz) VanTigglelen Obituary
Emily E. (Boltz) Van Tiggelen, 89, of Wyomissing and formerly of Alsace Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Robert Van Tiggelen. Born in Maidencreek Township, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie (Miller) Boltz. Emily was a graduate of Hamburg High School and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church. Emily worked for Camp and McInnes and then later for Yuasa Batteries. She is survived by one son Douglas L. husband of Joan Greenwood, of Bernville, grandchildren Alan Robert and Vanessa Pam as well as one sister Ruth wife of Charles Emhart of Cornwall. She was pre deceased by son Robert Allan Van Tiggelen. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church 1375 Friedensburg Rd. Reading Pa 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -