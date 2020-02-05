|
Emily E. (Boltz) Van Tiggelen, 89, of Wyomissing and formerly of Alsace Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Robert Van Tiggelen. Born in Maidencreek Township, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie (Miller) Boltz. Emily was a graduate of Hamburg High School and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church. Emily worked for Camp and McInnes and then later for Yuasa Batteries. She is survived by one son Douglas L. husband of Joan Greenwood, of Bernville, grandchildren Alan Robert and Vanessa Pam as well as one sister Ruth wife of Charles Emhart of Cornwall. She was pre deceased by son Robert Allan Van Tiggelen. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church 1375 Friedensburg Rd. Reading Pa 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020