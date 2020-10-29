Emily G. Hansen Emily G Hansen, 101, formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully on Oct.12, 2020 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. She relocated there in March, just ahead of the pandemic, to be closer to family. Born Feb. 21, 1919 in West Reading to the late Chester G. and Ella Elizabeth Hertz (McKinney) she spent her early years in West Reading and graduated from West Reading High School in 1936. She married Walter E. Hansen in 1940, During WWII Emily managed the household and family while Walter fought in the Pacific Theatre. Walter predeceased her but not before they celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of Calvary United Church of Christ, Reading. She loved sports and played golf well into her later years. Other interests she had were playing bridge and pinochle with family and friends. She was a member of Eastern Star of Reading, The Browning Society and the Shillington Women’s Club. Emily truly was the matriarch of the family. Every summer her children and their families would journey to Reading during vacation just to be with her. They loved her smile, her good-humored advice and her spirit of adventure. She enjoyed traveling and riding rollercoasters. She was an eight year resident of Country Meadows, Wyomissing before moving to the West Coast. Those left behind to celebrate her life are her daughters Phyllis A. (Hansen), wife of William R. Glantz of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and Nancy L. (Hansen) wife of Spencer A. Fisher of Las Vegas, NV, her five grandchildren: Douglas K. Glantz of Kennesaw GA, Christina (Glantz) Beggans of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Eric W. Glantz of Chevy Chase MD, Todd A. Fisher of Haymarket VA, Kelly (Fisher) Grimm of Las Vegas, NV and her eight grandchildren Kyle and Jordan Glantz, Zoe Glantz, Katelyn Beggans, Holly and Laura Fisher and Spencer and Katherine Grimm. Emily was predeceased by her brother, Raymond F. Hertz, her stepsisters, Catherine Hunter, Mildred McLaughlin and Dorothy Spang and her stepbrother, Maynard B. Hunter. A Memorial Service is planned for the spring when the family can gather in Pennsylvania. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. 739 West Reading, Pa 19611 will be in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com/obituaries