Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily (McComsey) Johnson.

Emily L. Johnson, 92, of West Lawn, passed away March 25, 2019, in her

residence.

She was the wife of the late Ralph S.

Johnson, who passed away August 1991. They celebrated 44 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Edgar A. and P. Ethel (Terry) McComsey.

She was a Shillington High School graduate, a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, a member of the Mohnton Sr. Citizen's group and a life member of

Adamstown VFW Auxiliary.

Emily worked in the office at the former Wilhelm

Hardware, later Spangler Hardware, Reading, in

accounting at Sears, Roebuck and Co., Shillington, as a clerk at the former Two Guys, Cumru Township, and lastly, as a sandwich maker at May's Sandwich Shop until she turned 87.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne L., wife of

Donald J. Millisock, Robesonia; her son, Ralph E., husband of Gloria L. Johnson, Reading; her grandchildren: Maria F. Mickey, Nicholas R., husband of Kathleen Johnson,

Jacqueline C. Johnson, Jennifer D. Johnson; and her

great-grandchildren, Kale O. Millisock and Roselyn A. Johnson.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Mary, Oliver, Ethel, Virginia and Edgar.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 8:30-9:00 a.m. at West Lawn U. M. Church, 15 Woodside Avenue, West Lawn. Celebration of Emily's life will begin at 9:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Raffauf, her pastor, officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

Please remember Emily by contributing in her memory to the Berks County Monument Preservation Fund, In memory of Emily L. Johnson, 4933 Kutztown Road,

Temple, PA 19560. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Johnson family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



