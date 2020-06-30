Emily K. Haas
Emily K. Haas Emily K. Haas age 66 formerly of Lenhartsville passed away peacefully at the Laurel Center after a short battle with cancer. She was born is Sellersville,Pa to the late Edward R. and Gertrude V. Haas. She graduated from Hamburg Area High School , RACC with an AS degree in Early Childhood Ed. And received her LPN diploma in 1979. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years. Last working in Jan. 2020. Emily is survived by her brother Paul Thomas of Bernville,Pa and her sister Kathleen of Coopersburg, Pa. And various Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that donations be made to The Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K St NW Suite 200 Washington,DC 20037. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
