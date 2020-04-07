|
|
Emma E Davis, 75, passed away at Manor Care in Sinking Spring on the morning of April 7th, 2020. Emma was born on July 13, 1944 in Ephrata, PA to Henry and Irene Hassler. Emma worked at Bowl O Rama for several years and while there she loved to work with the special Olympic children. She enjoyed getting her breakfast and coffee at Breakfast Hut in the morning. Emma was a member of Zion E.C. church in Mohnton. She loved to joke, laugh, and spend time with her family. She loved to talk to her “funny face” pansies and watch them grow. She also enjoyed watching WWE and all her reality shows loved visiting and sneaking her grand puppies’ food. She is predeceased by her husband Warren H Davis in 1996 and her grandson Ryan P Wood Cheeseman in 2019. Surviving are her children: Leuvyone S Race, Warren H Davis Jr, Corina E Light, and Eric L Davis. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Manor Care for their love and continuing support while Emma was a resident there. Private Service and interment will be held at the Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville. In Lieu of flowers we ask for contributions in memory of Emma to go to Zion EC Church or Sunday Night Scholarship Doubles League at Hoisters’ Lanes. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020