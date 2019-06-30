Emma Elizabeth (Moyer) Gebhart, 86, of Brecknock Twp., peacefully passed away at home on her birthday,

Friday, June 28, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was the devoted wife of Floyd E. Gebhart, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Hazel (Witman) Moyer.

She was the longtime secretary for Gebhart's Floor

Covering. She was a member at various social clubs and

enjoyed meeting friends there. She loved to knit, read, cook, bake and play cards. One of her favorite things to make was her famous strawberry jam, which all enjoyed. You could always find her in her chair cheering on the

Phillies. Most of all she loved making memories with her family.

She was a beloved mother to Dennis L. Gebhart, husband of Elsie, of Mohnton; Karen D. Kercher, wife of Timothy, of Mohnton; and Lisa M. Cylcewski, companion of Randy of Kenhorst. She is survived by seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles A. Moyer, of Mohnton.

Emma was predeceased by four siblings: James, Linda, Helen and Clarence.

A memorial service will be held on July 8th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Evangelical Church of Pennwyn, 139 Pennwyn Place, Reading, PA 19607, with Rev. Larry Reinert officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the .

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family condolences, please visit us at

www.gilesandyeckley.com.



