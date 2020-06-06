Emma Gerhart
Emma Geraldine Gerhart, 85, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away June 4, 2020 at 12:50 a.m. at Phoebe-Berks Healthcare Center where she was a guest since July 2017. She was the wife of the late Denton E. “Bench” Gerhart who passed away August 14, 2014. They celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in South Heidelberg Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel L. Hoppman, Sr. and Mary C. (Auman) Hoppman. Gerry was an assistant librarian at the Governor Mifflin School District for 32 years. A member of Zion E. C. Church, Mohnton, she enjoyed vacationing at Stone Harbor, NJ, and Maine. She loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son – Scott E. husband of Cindy Gerhart, Oley, her grandchildren – Kyle A., husband of Holly Gerhart, St. Charles, IL, Morgan S. Gerhart, Los Angeles, CA, her great grandchildren – Avery J. and Reed A. Gerhart, her siblings – Daniel L. Hoppman, Jr., widower of Louise, Wernersville, Ruth Ann, wife of Paul C. Moyer, Robesonia, Jon R., husband of Elsa Hoppman, Robesonia, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her son Mitchell A. Gerhart (Nov. 15, 2014) and survived by Mitch’s wife Sandy Gerhart, Mohnton, brother Donald J. Hoppman (2014) and survived by Donald’s wife Marlene Hoppman, Sinking Spring, and sister Mary L. Dreibelbis (1995) and survived by Mary’s husband Stewart Dreibelbis, Wernersville. Funeral services will be private for family officiated by Pastor Robert Schuey. Interment in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Funeral will be webcast on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Go to www.kleefuneralhome.com, Emma Geraldine Gerhart obituary and click on webcast. Family requests NO flowers be sent, please remember Gerry by making a contribution to Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Gerhart family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
