Emma M. Stuber, 96, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at ManorCare, Laureldale. Her husband, Harold A. Stuber, died in February 1983 after 26 years of marriage.

Born in Coatesville, Chester County, on December 7, 1922, Emma was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Mikula) Balson. She was

predeceased by all of her siblings: Stella (Balson) Kacsur, and Joseph, Anthony, John, Frank, Paul and Louis Balson.

Emma was a graduate of Reading High School (Class of 1940), McCann School of Business and the Bryland

Institute of Beauty Culture of Reading. She was employed as a secretary at Gilbert Associates for 25 years. Emma was also a member of Pagoda Skyline Committee, St. Joseph's Main Auxiliary, and Reading-Berks Hairdressers and

Cosmetologists Association. Emma especially enjoyed the company of her pet cats: Pixie, Jade and Princess.

Emma is survived by her four nieces: Ellen (Kacsur)

Pacifico, wife of Daniel M. Pacifico, Reading; Lori (Balson) Pankratz, wife of Erhardt Pankratz, Lake Ariel, Pa.; Mary Lee (Balson) Harrington, wife of Connie Mack Harrington, China Grove, N.C.; and Patricia (Balson) McDonald, wife of Ronald McDonald, Concord, N.C. She is survived by one nephew, Paul M. Balson, M.D., Beverly Hills, Calif. There are numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., following a 9 a.m. viewing, at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, West Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, or to Berks County Humane Society, 1801 N. Eleventh St.,

Reading, PA 19604. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



