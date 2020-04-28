|
Enrique "Papo" Gonzalez, 71, of Exeter Township, passed away April 24, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Deborah M. (Woodring) Gonzalez, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Garden. If you would like to pay your respect the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd. Temple PA 19560, will be having a drive up visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. If you are physically unable to attend the service will be live streamed on Enrique Gonzalez page at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may also be expressed on the webpage. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the facebook fund page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2268112366819080/883544818738319/ to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020