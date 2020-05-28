Eric “Rick” “Hoffy” F. Hoffman Eric “Rick” “Hoffy” F. Hoffman, 71, of Birdsboro, Exeter Twp., PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Alvin Harold and Marguerite “Rita” (Delaquito) Hoffman. He was the loving husband of JoAnn M. (Harner) Hoffman Rick worked as an installer and repairman for the former Conestoga Telephone Co. in Birdsboro, PA. He was a member of the Local I.B.E.W. 1349, enjoyed fishing and going to casinos and car shows. Rick also had a passion for cars, especially his ’55 Chevy and Willys Street Rod. Surviving Rick, along with his wife, JoAnn are, 1son: Eric T. Hoffman, husband of Mallory of Exeter Twp., PA; 3 daughters: Erin M. Lichty, wife of Michael of Terre Hill, PA, Kristin A. Frantz, wife of Steven of Exeter Twp., PA, and Stephanie M. Ganovsky, wife of Ryan of Exeter Twp., PA; 1 sister: Melanie A. Morroney, wife of Joseph of Exeter Twp., PA; and 4 grandchildren: Camryn M. Reppert, Elijah J. Lichty, Zoey C. Hoffman, and Spencer A. Hoffman. There will be a graveside service at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 E. Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



