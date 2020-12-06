Eric S. Fox, 58, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer for 5 years. Born December 1, 1962 at Community General Hospital, Reading, he was the son of the late Beaumont and Geraldine (Meyers) Fox. He and his wife, Eva M. (Stricker) Fox, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. They were married on April 29, 1995 in Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale. In addition to the love of his life, Eva, Eric is survived by his son, Cordell B. Fox. Eric worked for J.H. Sitzer’s Auto Body for 23 years. He was the owner of Willorill Kennels until his passing. He was a 2nd generation kennel owner. His father started the kennel in 1961 and his son, Cordell, is currently the 3rd generation owner. Eric joined the Ruscombmanor Fire Company in 1978 as a Junior Firefighter and moved up the ranks as Captain, Assistant Chief from 1993 to 1998 and as Fire Chief from 1999 to 2009. He ended his watch as Assistant Fire Chief. Eric also held various administrative offices within the fire company. He was Past President of the Southeastern Berks Mutual Aid Fire District and a member of the Fire Services Working Group. Eric was an honorary member of the Lucullus Hunting Camp. He was also a current Township Supervisor for Ruscombmanor Township. Eric was a 1980 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He enjoyed hunting and loved going to Lucullus Hunting Camp and hanging out with the guys there. Memorial Services for Eric will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid Pandemic, All those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ruscombmanor Fire Company, 3721 Pricetown Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 or to Giovanna’s 2nd Chance Rescue, 1017 Leanne Street, Reading, PA 19605. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Chief Fox and is thankful for the many years of service he provided protecting and serving our community. Online condolences may be offered to his family at WalbertFuneralHome.com
