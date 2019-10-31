|
|
Eric L. Koller passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after waging a long and valiant fight against cancer. He was born April 21, 1962, in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Bernice (Fritzinger) and the late Richard L. Koller. He attended Fleetwood Area High School and then moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked in apartment maintenance. After 17 years in Houston, he joined his parents in Dawsonville, Georgia, and continued in maintenance work. He, with the help of his best friend, Mike Barlet, who moved to Georgia to help him through his illness, enjoyed Reading Motorcycle Club events and camping trips to Patrick County, Virginia. He was a member of the Maidencreek Church, Blandon, Pennsylvania, where as a Boy Scout he achieved his God and Country Award. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Koller, on April 9 of last year. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; a sister, Vicki Hartman, wife of Ted Hartman, of Cumming, Georgia; son, Dustin Koller, Dawsonville, Georgia; and granddaughters Kimberly, Trinity, Ariel and Chloe; and his niece, Pamela Hartigan, wife of Brian Hartigan, of Cumming, Georgia; and two grandnieces. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Dawsonville, Ga. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019