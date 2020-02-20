|
|
Eric M. Keller, 59, of Sinking Spring and Beach Haven, passed away February 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Sandi (Whitehill) Keller for almost 25 years. Born on March 4, 1960, he was the beloved son of Charles and Shirley (Lenz) Keller, Wyomissing. Eric always had a strong work ethic and enjoyed a long, successful sales career in the apparel industry. He also valued the years working in real estate with his father and twin brother, Mark Keller. Despite his battle, he only retired from Komar Alliance a few weeks before his passing. Eric was an avid fisherman and spent as much time as possible at the beach with family and friends. He was an exceptional skier, loved shooting, hiking, and played as much golf as he could fit into the weekends he wasn’t in LBI. His passion for scuba diving was shared by his family and it led them to many tropical destinations. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters that he adored, Samantha Keller and Alexandra Keller; his brothers Kris (Sheila) Keller, Mohnton; Mark (Nancy) Keller, Wernersville; Michael (Ann) Keller, Wyomissing; many nieces, nephews and his cherished cat, Rocco. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. The family believes charity is a very personal choice and asks that any contributions made in Eric’s honor support your individual beliefs and passions. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020