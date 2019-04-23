Erich G. Schmitt died peacefully at his Leesport home on April 18, 2019, at the age of 89.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mimi, as well as their two daughters, Sarah Kalagian, wife of Jake, of Seattle, Wash., and Linda Underwood, of Hamburg. Erich is also survived by four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister,

Suzanne Brandeau, of Los Altos, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Erich was the younger child of Dr. Elmer Schmitt and Irene Kennedy Schmitt. He grew up in Clinton, N.Y.,

graduated from Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H., and in 1952 graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in agriculture. He was an avid skier on their ski team and continued to ski well into his sixties.

After college, Erich worked on dairy farms and in 1955, the family moved to a farm in Branford, Conn. He kept farm animals and grew most of the family's produce while working as a phone pole hardware designer for Malleable Iron Fittings Company. He eventually attended Fairfield University to become a math teacher. Erich taught high school mathematics and headed up ski clubs for many years in Naugatuck and later Hamden, Conn., high schools.

Erich and Mimi bought a farm in Bernville in 1976, where Erich bred and raised feeder pigs for 30 years. After he

retired, Erich and Mimi sold their farm and moved to their present home in Leesport. Erich's granddaughter, Jessie Didow, and his great-granddaughter, Mazie Strouse, of Shillington, were able to spend many hours with him as his days passed.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Erich actively supported Women's Rights. Donations can be made to Planned Parenthood at Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc., Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166 or plannedparenthood.org.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



