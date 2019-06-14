Erik Wergeland, 51, of Boyertown, husband of Jennifer Ann (Martin) Wergeland, passed away tragically on

Tuesday, June 11.

Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Ole Wergeland and the late Signe Lise (Larsen) Wergeland.

Erik loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of the PA Modern MOPAR Club and loved going on long cruises in his car. Erik also enjoyed his music, and was a heavy metal guitar enthusiast.

Surviving with his wife of 7 years are daughters, Dahlia, Temple, wife of Ricky, of Phila., and Julia Wergeland, of East Coventry; sons PV2 Leif Wergeland, of Fort Bliss, Texas, and Dominic Wergeland, of Boyertown; brother, Ditlef Wergeland, husband of Jennifer J., of Douglassville; stepmother, Cynthia (Loscig) Wergeland; and stepsisters, Krista Miller, wife of Joe, and Lesley Bixler, wife of Kenneth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Erik's name to Morning Star Fellowship, C/O The Movement, 100 Limekiln Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505.

A funeral service will be Monday, June 17, 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home &Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A private burial will be at a later date.

