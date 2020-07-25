1/1
Erika Sauer
1927 - 2020
Erika Elizabeth (Euler) Sauer, 93, formerly of Muhlenberg Park, died July 23, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services, Muhlenberg Township. Shejuju was the widow of John D. Sauer. Born , January 13, 1927 in Breunings, Germany she was the daughter of the late August and Marie (Euler) Euler. During her schooling, and for a time after, Erika helped with the farm work at her home, both planting and harvesting, and taking care of the animals. Erika then worked for IBM as a keypunch operator in the late 40’s. Erika met her husband John, in Frankfurt, Germany in the spring of 1952, and they were married in March of 1953. A short time later, June 1953, they came to the states and settled in Reading, PA. After working at various jobs for 6 years and helping to buy a home, in 1957, Erika decided to settle down as a homemaker. Erika was very proud of her cooking and would not take second place in house cleaning. When their daughter, Heidi, was growing up, Erika made many of her cloths. Erika also had small farming plots in the back yard which brought back old times. Erika was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. She was also a past member of Muhlenberg Women’s Club. Surviving are her two daughters, Linda, wife of Jurgen Sperzel of Breunings, Germany, and Heidi, wife of Michael Heffner of Muhlenberg Township; three grandchildren, Uwe, Christina and Jonathon; and seven great grandchildren. Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
