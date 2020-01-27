|
Erika A. Wolf, 75, of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 25, at her residence. Erika was born in Manheim, Germany, on May 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Margaret (Bollinger) and Joseph Geiser and was the widow of Robert H. Wolf, who passed in 2013. She worked as a machine operator in Packing Department at Sun Sweet, Fleetwood, for 10 years. Erika is survived by her daughter, Myra A., wife of James M. Wortmann, of Kutztown; son, Hans Jurgen Geiser, of Manheim, Germany; granddaughter, Jennifer, wife of Samuel Youse, of Fleetwood; grandson, Jeffrey, wife of Jennifer Dietrich, of Kutztown; and three great-grandchildren: Victoria Dietrich, Ella Youse and Robert Dietrich. She was predeceased by seven brothers and three sisters. Friends are invited to call Friday, January 31, at Laureldale Cemetery Chapel, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Religious service will follow at 11:00 a.m.. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020