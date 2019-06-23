Erin Louise (nee Smith ) Deibert, age 104, of Sinking Spring, passed away June 18, at her residence.

She was born August 30, 1914, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late James E. and Maude C. Smith.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary; and her

husband of 47 years, Dr. Harry E. Deibert.

She is survived by a daughter, M. Melanie Deibert-Snow (Edward); two beloved granddaughters, Monica K. Sharp and Adrienne N. Sharp; and a great-granddaughter, Lena E. Santiago.

Erin was proud of her Texas roots. She was a former

"Tomato Princess" and the first librarian of Rusk County. She attended Baylor University and worked as a book-keeper before she married and moved to Pennsylvania. She was an excellent seamstress, making much of her own clothing. She was a past president of the Berks County Dental Auxiliary and was an assistant leader of Girl Scout Troop 718 of West Lawn.

A true steel magnolia, she will be most remembered for her tenacious spirit and wry sense of humor that her

advanced age could not diminish.

The family would especially like to thank the

extraordinary caregivers of Country Meadows, The

Lutheran Home at Topton and Bayada Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will take place Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Reading Museum, 500 Museum Rd., Reading, PA 19611. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Delaware Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis

Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia 19103.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



