Erma I. Adam, 97, a resident of StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown, and formerly of Edenburg, Windsor Twp., passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the widow of the late Harry L. Adam Sr., passed away October 13, 2005. Born in Wayne Twp., Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of the late George A. And Mabel (Keener) Peiffer. She and her husband owned and operated Adam Paint and Wallpaper, at their residence, from 1952-2001. Erma also operated a funnel cake stand for 20 years, participating in local fairs and carnivals until 1986. She was known for her quilting. She is survived by a son, Alvin R. Adam, West Hamburg; four daughters: Charlotte E. (Adam), widow of Lawrence T. Sunday, Windsor Twp.; Marilyn E. (Adam), wife of Mark L. Schropp Sr., Wayne Twp., Schuylkill County; Eileen E. (Adam), wife of Arnold R. Killian, Wickliffe, Ohio; and Karen R. (Adam), wife of Dale R. Holzman, Millcreek Twp., Lebanon County; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by a brother, Harry Peiffer, Pine Grove, Schuylkill County. She was predeceased by a son, Harry L. Adam Jr., passed away Feb. 12, 2013; a grandchild; and her siblings: Clayton and George Peiffer, and Ellen (Peiffer) Heisler and Myrtle (Peiffer) Kerchner. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020