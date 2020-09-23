1/1
Erma Irene Koenig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Irene Koenig Erma Irene Koenig, 97, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away Monday in Cornerstone Living in New Tripoli, PA. Erma was married to the late Lyle M. Koenig who passed away September 5, 2014. Born in Rock, Schuylkill Co., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Breidigan and Sally (Ankenbrant) Breidigan. She was a faithful member of Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ in Strausstown. She was a graduate in 1941 of the Hamburg High School. Erma and her late husband Lyle were farmers on their family farm. Erma was also employed for many years as a secretary for the Hamburg Area School District in the Strausstown building until her retirement in 1988. Erma and Lyle enjoyed traveling. Together they traveled to all fifty states including several trips to Hawaii and several countries throughout the world. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and sewing. Surviving are two sons, Lynn J. Koenig and wife Melissa Koenig of Hamburg and Kenneth L. Koenig and wife Carol Koenig of Bernville. There are four grandchildren, Rebecca (Koenig) Schulze and husband John Schulze, Justin Koenig and wife Kendal Koenig, Jon Koenig companion of Ashley Blampied, and Jessica Conway. Also, there are five great grandchildren, Brock and Hanna Schulze, Morgan Ohnmacht, and Kenley and Mayson Jane Koenig. She is predeceased by a brother Daniel Breidigan, Jr. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28th at 11 am in Zion Blue Mountain UCC, 6573 Old US 22, Bernville, PA 19506 with Reverend Jason W. Stump officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday morning from 10 until 11 am in the church. Interment will follow in Strausstown Cemetery. Due to the Covid pandemic, anyone who feels uncomfortable with attending the services in the church may feel free to attend the graveside service in Strausstown Cemetery which will follow the service at approximately 11:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Blue Mountain UCC at the above address. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved