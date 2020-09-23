Erma Irene Koenig Erma Irene Koenig, 97, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away Monday in Cornerstone Living in New Tripoli, PA. Erma was married to the late Lyle M. Koenig who passed away September 5, 2014. Born in Rock, Schuylkill Co., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Breidigan and Sally (Ankenbrant) Breidigan. She was a faithful member of Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ in Strausstown. She was a graduate in 1941 of the Hamburg High School. Erma and her late husband Lyle were farmers on their family farm. Erma was also employed for many years as a secretary for the Hamburg Area School District in the Strausstown building until her retirement in 1988. Erma and Lyle enjoyed traveling. Together they traveled to all fifty states including several trips to Hawaii and several countries throughout the world. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and sewing. Surviving are two sons, Lynn J. Koenig and wife Melissa Koenig of Hamburg and Kenneth L. Koenig and wife Carol Koenig of Bernville. There are four grandchildren, Rebecca (Koenig) Schulze and husband John Schulze, Justin Koenig and wife Kendal Koenig, Jon Koenig companion of Ashley Blampied, and Jessica Conway. Also, there are five great grandchildren, Brock and Hanna Schulze, Morgan Ohnmacht, and Kenley and Mayson Jane Koenig. She is predeceased by a brother Daniel Breidigan, Jr. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28th at 11 am in Zion Blue Mountain UCC, 6573 Old US 22, Bernville, PA 19506 with Reverend Jason W. Stump officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday morning from 10 until 11 am in the church. Interment will follow in Strausstown Cemetery. Due to the Covid pandemic, anyone who feels uncomfortable with attending the services in the church may feel free to attend the graveside service in Strausstown Cemetery which will follow the service at approximately 11:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Blue Mountain UCC at the above address. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com