|
|
Erma Jean Simcox, 82, passed away December 8, 2019 in her residence at Country Meadows Assisted Living. She was the loving wife of Charles D. Simcox who passed away on January 22, 1982 from ALS. Born March 14, 1937 in Morris Township in Clearfield Pa, Erma was the daughter of the late Roy E and Jean Marie (Cowder) Hummel. Erma was last employed at Boscov Department Store as a small appliances sales representative. Her real enjoyment in life was as a stay at home Mom raising and caring for her three children and later in life spending time with and loving her five grandchildren. Erma enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren participate in various sports and activities. She loved to cook and have her entire family home for the Holidays. Erma is remembered as a wonderful loving mother and person that always had time to sit and “visit” with all her family, friends and neighbors and especially enjoyed her time at Country Meadows Retirement Home where she met many new friends. In addition to her husband Charles she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Hummel and longtime friend “Grandpa” Al Gaspari. Erma is survived by her three children Jeffrey A. Simcox, husband of Kelly L. Simcox of Sinking Spring; Randall A. Simcox, husband of Kathy M. Simcox of Sinking Spring; Brenda G. Mitchell, wife of David G. Mitchell of Robesonia and her five grandchildren Brittany L. Simcox, wife of Chris Archibald; Samantha A. Simcox spouse of Maggie Faulkner; Charles T. Mitchell, Cody C. Simcox and Cassandra L. Mitchell and her sister Mary Kobilarscik of Wooster, Ohio and brother Roger Hummel of New Cumberland, PA. The Family would like to thank all the wonderful people that helped our Mother and Grandmother at Country Meadows and the support and kindness offered by Grane Hospice during the last two weeks of her life. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reverend Dore Worhun, MAM will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Monday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. I lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ALS Association 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 2005 in memory of Mrs. Erma Jean Simcox and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019