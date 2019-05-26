Erma R. (Greis) Sheetz, 91, wife of the late William A. Sheetz, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at

Pennsburg Manor.

Born in Longswamp Township, Erma was the daughter of the late Fred and Gertrude (Gambler) Greis. Erma was a member of Huff's Union Church. She worked at Great American Knitting Mills in Bally, Pa., for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and

grandmother.

Surviving are her 2 children, Janice Gamler and Ronald Scheetz; 1 brother; 3 sisters; 6 grandchildren; and 2 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by 5 brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E.

Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with Pastor Jane Kropa officiating. Burial will follow at Huff's Church

Cemetery in Alburtis, Pa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100, N. Bethesda, MD 20814 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in

Erma's name.

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc.,

Gilbertsville, is in charge of arrangements.



