Erma (Vakis) Wernicki, 79, of Wyomissing, Pa., formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Erma was born in Warrenton, Va., on December 31, 1939, a daughter of the late Maria (Adam )and Michael Vakis. She was the widow of Eugene Wernicki, who predeceased her in 2011. A member of St. Catharine of Siena RC Church, she graduated from Reading High School in 1957. Erma worked as a secretary at Trinity Learning Center for 20 years. She also worked at Freeman Shoe Company from 1957-1970 and BCIU from 2007-2011. She was raised in the Greek Orthodox Church until her marriage and was very proud of her Greek Heritage. Erma is survived by a son, Nicholas J. Wernicki, husband of Abigail Wernicki, of Wyomissing. She was predeceased by a sister, Angie (Vakis) Wensell; and cousins, Ann (Smith) Dunn and Marion A. Hannahoe, who were like sisters to Erma. Erma had a large and extensive community of friends who became more like family over time. She was kind and generous to all who knew her, especially Scout, who will miss her dearly. Visitation with family will be held 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Catharine of Siena Chapel in Mt. Penn, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Kelly D. Heflin Foundation at www.kellysfoundation.com. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019