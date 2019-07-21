Erna A. Roche, 96, of Port Orange,

Florida, formerly of North 10th Street, Reading, passed away at Ormond Beach, Florida.

Erna was born in Creutzwald, France, on November 21, 1922, a daughter of the late Bertha (Mandersheid) Rimmen and

Christian Rimmen. She was the widow of Edgar E. Roche Jr., who predeceased her in 2000.

A graduate of Mahanoy City High School in 1940, she was a member of St. Joseph RC Church, Reading, PA 19601. Erna worked as a sewing

machine operator at various factories in Reading for 20 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for Berks Encore and packed meals for the Meals on Wheels Program.

Erna is survived by a son, Robin A. Roche, husband of Patti , of Laguna Woods, Calif.; and three daughters: Alma C., wife of Don Groff, of Shoemakersville, Pa.; Michelle, wife of John McElhenny, of Shenandoah; and Donna M., wife of Dean Kurtz, of Port Orange, Fla. Other survivors

include 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by 2 sons, Edgar E Roche III and Michael Roche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 25th at St. Joseph R.C. Church in

Reading, PA .

Friends and relative are invited to call at John Feeney Funeral Home in Thursday from 12 noon to 1 :00 p.m.

Procession will leave funeral home promptly at 1:00 p.m., for Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 399 Market Street, #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Interment will be Friday, July 26, at 11:30 a.m., at

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover, PA.

Procession will leave funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



