Erna (Rimmen) Roche (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erna (Rimmen) Roche.
Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Erna A. Roche, 96, of Port Orange,

Florida, formerly of North 10th Street, Reading, passed away at Ormond Beach, Florida.

Erna was born in Creutzwald, France, on November 21, 1922, a daughter of the late Bertha (Mandersheid) Rimmen and

Christian Rimmen. She was the widow of Edgar E. Roche Jr., who predeceased her in 2000.

A graduate of Mahanoy City High School in 1940, she was a member of St. Joseph RC Church, Reading, PA 19601. Erna worked as a sewing

machine operator at various factories in Reading for 20 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for Berks Encore and packed meals for the Meals on Wheels Program.

Erna is survived by a son, Robin A. Roche, husband of Patti , of Laguna Woods, Calif.; and three daughters: Alma C., wife of Don Groff, of Shoemakersville, Pa.; Michelle, wife of John McElhenny, of Shenandoah; and Donna M., wife of Dean Kurtz, of Port Orange, Fla. Other survivors

include 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by 2 sons, Edgar E Roche III and Michael Roche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 25th at St. Joseph R.C. Church in

Reading, PA .

Friends and relative are invited to call at John Feeney Funeral Home in Thursday from 12 noon to 1 :00 p.m.

Procession will leave funeral home promptly at 1:00 p.m., for Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 399 Market Street, #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Interment will be Friday, July 26, at 11:30 a.m., at

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover, PA.

Procession will leave funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.