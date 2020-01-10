|
Ernest L. Batz, Sr., 82, of Ephrata, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Donna I. (Daugherty) Batz; children: Cindy Weinold, Randy Batz (Lucy), Ricky Batz, Sr. (Robin), Ernest L. Batz Jr. (Audry); 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Terry R. Batz; step-children: Pamela Reese (James), Deborah Axe (Michael), Timothy Dinger (Donna), LaRue Bowser (Mark) and Michael Dinger (June); and numerous step-grand and great-grandchildren. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. and Laura M. (Blatt) Batz; and step-son, Douglas Dinger. Ernie attended Bible Fellowship Church, in Ephrata, Pa., and was a professional musician and entertainer. He performed musical programs as “The Flying Dutchman,” accompanied by his wife, Donna. Memorial services will be held at Bible Fellowship Church, 491 Peach Rd. Ephrata, PA 17522, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020