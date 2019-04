Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Branch.

Ernest E. Branch, 61, passed April 8th in Manorcare

Laureldale.

Born in Reading, son of Patricia (Martin) and the late Robert C. Branch. Also survived by sisters: Kathy, Cindy, Anita and Joana; companion, Carrie.

Funeral service Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Henninger

Funeral Home, Reading. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. www.henningerfuneralhome.com