|
|
Ernest T. Comisac Ernest T. Comisac, 75, of Macungie, and formerly of Windsor Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cheryl L. (Willing) Comisac. They were married on August 28, 1965, and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born in Coaldale, Schuylkill Co., he was the son of the late Stephen and Fannie (Kashlack) Comisac. Ernest was a 1962 graduate of Tamaqua High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Lafayette College. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a planning engineer for Metropolitan Edison Company, now First Energy. Ernest was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Alburtis, where he was active with the maintenance of the church. He was also a former member and consistory member of Zion’s United Church of Christ, Windsor Castle. Ernest was a member of Berks County Patriots, a former member of the Windsor Township Planning Commission, a former Windsor Township Republican Committeeman and a past president of the Reading chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. He was a Registered Pennsylvania Professional Engineer. For many years, he was in charge of mailings for the Met-Ed Retired Engineers of Berks County. Ernest enjoyed politics, gardening and local football and basketball. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Christopher E. Comisac, husband of Suzanne Comisac, Penn Twp., Perry Co.; and Jennifer F. (Comisac), wife of Thomas J. Howanitz, Low Hill Twp., Lehigh Co.; and four granddaughters: Katherine Comisac and Corin, Ashley and Lindsey Howanitz. Ernest is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lois Comisac, Tamaqua; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Comisac; and sister, Rosemarie Peiffer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., from Church of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 135 Quarry Road, Alburtis, PA 18011. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019