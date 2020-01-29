|
Rev. Ernest Glimp Jr., of Reading, passed peacefully to his heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at age 84. He was born June 2, 1935 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Earnest and Mary A. (Henderson) Glimp, Sr. He was a 1955 graduate of the Reading Senior High School. On January 5, 1957, Reverend Glimp married the love of his life, Mary L. (Garnett) Glimp with whom he just celebrated 63 years of marriage. He joined the St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Reading, Pa., at an early age under the leadership of his uncle and Founder of the church, the late Rev. John M. McCracken, where he served faithfully in many capacities. He was licensed to preach the Gospel in April 1994 and was ordained in August 1996. He was employed by Garden State Tanning Company, retiring in 1999; also, working for the City of Reading, and Turkey Hill Convenience Stores. Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Mary, are his two daughters, Valerie White (Jeffrey) of Reading, PA; Nicole Glimp of Norristown, PA; two grandchildren, Jared and Danielle White; one sister, Joyce A. Jackson of Reading; and a granddog, Neeko Lamar Glimp. He was predeceased by his parents Earnest and Mary A. (Henderson) Glimp Sr., Two siblings, Elder James H. Glimp, and Vinny R. Glimp. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St., Reading, PA. A viewing will be held from 8 AM – 10 AM Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Harris Funeral Home, Reading has charge of arrangements. Mharrisfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020