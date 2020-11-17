1/1
Ernest H. Barrett Ernest H. Barrett, 91, of Reading, passed November 14th in his residence. He was the husband of Ruth L. (Fleisher) Barrett. They were married on November 10, 1959, celebrating 69 years of marriage. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of Surry M. and Thelma V. (Mann) Barrett. Ernest worked for Dana Corp for over 30 years and later as a security guard for Yorgey’s Dry Cleaners for 16 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He is also survived by his children, Kathleen wife of Raymond Witman and Karen widow of Michael Tommatter; grandchildren, Matthew, Nevin, Colin Witman and Ashton Weiant; great grandchildren, Alyson, Aidan and Aurora. He was predeceased by brothers, Gene, Fred, Kenneth and Harry. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements www.henningerfuneralhome.com

