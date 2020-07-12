Ernest Kemp

1/1
Ernest W. Kemp, 83, of Bechtelsville, formerly of Huff's Church, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Joyce L. (Seigfried) Kemp. They were married November 25, 1955. Born in District Township, he was a son of the late Elmer and Mabel M. (Miller) Kemp. Ernest was a member of Huff's Union Church, Alburtis, where he was a member of the property committee, and he and his wife, Joyce were in charge of the Oyster Pie fund-raising, along with numerous other fund-raising activities. Ernest was employed as a machine operator for over 40 years by Bally Case & Cooler. Ernest was a member of Bally Lions Club, receiving Lion of the Year award in 1995. Survivors: In addition to his wife of 64 years, Joyce, Ernest is survived by a son, Terry L., husband of Sharon L. (Stauffer) Kemp, Boyertown; and a daughter, Karen A. (Kemp), wife of Wayne A. Bucks, Barto. Other survivors include: Four grandchildren: Tammy L. Kemp; Rebecca L. (Kemp), wife of Scott Thomas; Cody A. Bucks, fiancé of Casey L. Hodges; Devon L. Bucks; and a great granddaughter, Lillian M. Thomas. There is a brother, Kermit E., husband of Georgiana T. (Goll) Kemp, Blandon; and sisters: Marion J. (Kemp), widow of Raymond J. Stettler, Lyon Station; and Shirley (Kemp) widow of Richard Fluck, Boyertown. Services: A funeral service to celebrate Ernest's life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Park Pavilion at Huff's Union Church 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011, with Reverend Dr. Jennifer M. Bannerman, officiating. Interment in Huff's Church Union Cemetery. There will be a viewing under the pavilion from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Attendees are required to wear masks and respect social distancing. A Life Celebration gathering and luncheon will be held at a later date. Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Ernest's memory to Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, are in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com

