|
|
Ernest Kurasz, 76, of Pinehurst and formerly Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, August 10th.
Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Werner and Edith (Braun) Kurasz. Ernest was a graduate of Gov. Mifflin High School, class of 1961. He had been a manager for Penn Jersey Auto Stores and had worked for Deisel Services from 1985 - 1994. On May 31st, 1980, Ernest
married Ms. Kathleen A. Heilman, of Reading, Pa. After his retirement in 1994, he and Kathy, along with their son,
Andrew, moved to Pinehurst where they just loved the area. Ernest went to work for Martha Gentry ReMax in the late 1990's into the mid 2000's. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, and had a passion for classic cars. Ernest's
adventurous side came out in his cooking and always trying new recipes.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Kurasz. He was the father of W. Scott Kurasz, Kriss Ann Kurasz, both of Reading Pa., and Andrew P. "A.K." Kurasz, of Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be made at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019