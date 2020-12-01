1/
Ernest Rothenberger
Ernest E. Rothenberger, 95, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:20 am in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy S. (Stoudt) Rothenberger who passed away January 16, 2016. Born in Reading, Mr. Rothenberger was the son of the late William L. and Pearl (Hassler) Rothenberger. He was a crane operator at Dana Corp. until his retirement. Mr. Rothenberger is survived by his daughters Shirley A. Reichert, wife of William Reichert of Blandon; Linda D. Rothenberger of Ashland, Schuylkill County; his 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and his brother Jack Rothenberger of Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by his daughter JoAnn Lieber and his grandson Scott Lieber. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Saturday 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mr. Ernest E. Rothenberger. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
