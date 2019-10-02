|
Ernest (Ernie) Albert Schiefer Ernest (Ernie) Albert Schiefer, 83, of Montrose Manor, died Sunday, September 29th, at Berks Heim in Bern Township. He is survived by his wife, Teresa M. (Borst) Schiefer, three children, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Born in West Reading, PA on November 23, 1935, Ernie was the son of Harry H. and Loretta (Seisler) Schiefer. He was a wonderful father to sons Allen (Kathryn), Ronald (Joanne), and Terence (Marion). Ernie loved his grandchildren: Kristyne (Alberto) Ochoa, Kevin (Kristen) Sandoe, Allison (Michael) Otto, Stephen (Claudia) Schiefer, Scott Schiefer, Greg (Meredith) Schiefer, Andrew Schiefer, and Lindsey (Matt) Echols. Ernie also was a great grandpop to Charlotte, Elena and Benny Ochoa; Kole, Kensley and Kasen Sandoe; Vivian and Rebecca Schiefer; Riley and Reed Otto. Ernie was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School, and later graduated from Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. Ernie retired from Carpenter Technology after 32 years of dedicated service as a team leader for combustion systems maintenance. He is preceded in death by brothers Harry P. and Donald C. Schiefer, and sisters Helen Rank and Gloria Moser. Ernie married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Borst, celebrating their 63rd anniversary in July. He was a long time member of St. John’s de la Salle Catholic Church, and its senior group, the Prime Timers. Ernie was famous for a dry sense of humor, an unmatched tenacity to enjoy life, and love for his family. Ernie enjoyed travelling, playing softball and basketball, fishing, golf, camping and birding. For decades, Ernie and Teresa enjoyed travelling extensively in the U.S. and Canada. On Saturday, October 5, 2019, family members will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, located at 2810 St. Alban’s Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Ernie through a donation to for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org or a . Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019