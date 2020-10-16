1/2
Ernest W. Hammerschmidt
1928 - 2020
Ernest “Ernie” W. Hammerschmidt Ernest “Ernie” W. Hammerschmidt, 92, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, October 11th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Ernest was born in Queens, NY on April 3, 1928, a son of the late Alice (Henze) and Emil Hammerschmidt. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years and then served in the US Navy up until his honorable discharge. Ernie worked as a salesman in the retail industry. He was past president of the former Elrich Products Inc. He was a member of Masonic Masons Lodge 227, 32nd Degree and a member of Shriner Rajah Temple. Ernie was one of the founding fathers and a past president of Skyline Drive Corvette Club. Ernie is survived by his son, Kim, husband of Susan Hammerschmidt, of Sinking Spring. A granddaughter, Taryn Everett and a great grandson. Ernie also had a wonderful friend, Tom Franks who was like a second son. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
