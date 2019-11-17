Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Ernest Wardius Obituary
Dr. Ernest Robert “Rob” Wardius Jr., D.M.D., 65, formerly of Exeter Twp. and of Millburn, N.J., passed away suddenly on November 15, 2019. He was the husband of Michele Flannery-Wardius. Rob was born in Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester, Pa. He was the son of Patricia (Sites) Wardius, Upper Chichester, Pa., and the late Ernest Robert Wardius. He was a graduate of Chichester High School, Elizabethtown College and the University of Pittsburgh Dental School. Rob had a passion for life and changed the lives of many people he treated throughout his dental career. Rob was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Penn and St. Rose of Lima, Short Hills, N.J. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children: Jenna Mancuso, Dr. Evan Wardius, Mariah (Eyimofe) Edukugho, Macy Wardius and Ernest Robert Wardius III. He treasured his six grandchildren: Paityn Kreiser, Julian Mancuso, Sullivan Mancuso, Evangeline Mancuso, Teo Edukugho and Chloe Edukugho. He was a loving brother to his surviving four siblings: Sherri (Marc) Ward, Gary (Joyce) Wardius, Dr. Jay (Jennifer) Wardius and Dr. Patricia Wardius (June Jennings). In addition many nieces, nephews and in-laws, Joseph and Linda Flannery survive him. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, Pa. A viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Contributions may be made to Dental Lifeline Network (www.dentallifeline.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
