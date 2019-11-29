|
Ernest “Ernie” M. Weidman, 75, passed away Thursday November 28, 2019. Ernie was born November 26, 1944, in Lebanon County, the son of the late Frank and Hilda Weiss Weidman. Ernie proudly served several years in the United States Army. He was employed for 24 years with Bethlehem Steel and retired from Phoebe Berks. Ernie was an avid morel mushroom hunter and enjoyed nature, fishing and birdwatching. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandsons. Ernie is survived by his son, Michael (wife Danyelle) Weidman; daughter, Melissa Tyson, and family; grandsons, Lance and Tyler Weidman; sisters: Nancy Dull, Mildred Fittery and Lorraine Weidman; brothers, Richard Weidman and James Weidman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Weidman; and sisters, Shirley Engle and Jeanette Keppley. A viewing will be held December 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA, and December 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service, at 11:00 a.m., also at Clauser Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Millbach Cemetery. clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019