Ernest W. "Chip" Whitekettle, 71, of Bern Twp., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Kimberly A. (Texter) Whitekettle for almost 34 years, and was a father to Joshua R. Whitekettle, Bern Twp. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Whitekettle Sr. and Amanda (Ritchie) Whitekettle DeHart.

Chip grew up in Shillington, having graduated from

Governor Mifflin High School, playing baseball and in

addition wrestling varsity for 4 years with the team

winning three Berks County league championships. After high school he attended Thiel College graduating with a B.S. in history where he was a member of AXP fraternity. Chip went on to enlist as an Air Force reservist serving as an avionics communication specialist.

After returning to Pennsylvania, he started carpentry and home building businesses and built about 70 homes in the Berks County area. A career change would allow him to work for the former Accubanc Mortgage which was later acquired by National City Corp., working his way up to

senior vice president, managing the Mid-Atlantic

wholesale mortgage division.

A member at Chapel Hill Golf Course, his passions were golf, Philadelphia sports teams, vintage movies and TV shows, reading, building a library and history, particularly World War II.

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by siblings, Patti Lou Leopold, wife of "Big" Ed, of Richfield Springs, N.Y.; Susan Shellong, wife of David, Cumru Twp.; brother-in-law, Jack Dissinger, North Port, Fla.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his stepfather, Bruce DeHart, he was predeceased by a dearly beloved sister, Shirley Dissinger.

A celebration of Chip's life will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Kerry A. Bortz will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Ernest W. "Chip" Whitekettle.

Online condolences may be made at www.beanfunralhomes.com.



