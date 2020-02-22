Home

Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedens United Church of Christ
337 Main St.
Oley, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedens United Church of Christ
337 Main St.
Oley, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Friedens United Church of Christ
337 Main St.
Oley, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Ernst Licht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernst Licht


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernst “Ernie” Licht, 82, of Alsace Twp., passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida. Born August 30, 1937, in Ostheim, Germany, he was a son of the late Gustav & Julie (nee’ Griesmann) Licht. Arriving in the United States April 27, 1952, and becoming a U.S. Citizen May 27, 1958, Ernie founded Ernst Licht Embroidery and Imports, Oley, PA. He was a member of Boyertown Lodge #741, F&AM, the Reading Liederkranz, and the Evergreen Heimatbund. He is survived by his companion: Susie Hewitt; his children: Daniel W. Licht, David E. Licht, & Linda M. Orellana; his grandchildren: Jessica M. Licht, Amanda V. Licht, Lauren D. Licht, Matthew D. Orellana, & Jennifer M. Orellana; and his brother: Bernhard Licht. He was predeceased by his siblings: Gustav, Julie, Alida, & Amalie. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley, PA 19547, with the Rev. Dr. Tyson L. Frey, officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Church Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Masonic Service will be Thursday, at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: the Reading Liederkranz, 143 Spook Lane, Reading, PA 19606 (Scholarship Fund); the GTV Edelweiss, PO Box 15019, Reading, PA 19612 (Schuhplattler Education); or the Evergreen Heimatbund, PO Box 332, Fleetwood, PA 19522 (Cultural Scholarship Program). The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020
