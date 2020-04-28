|
?Ervin “Erv” Alvin Walcheske, age 92, of Wyomissing, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence in Country Meadows. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Gustave and Martha (Beyer) Walcheske, on November 16, 1927. Ervin is a US Coast Guard veteran of WWII, where he earned several medals, including the Asiatic-Pacific medal, WWII victory medal and the American theatre medal. After his discharge, he worked as an electronic salesman for his entire career. ‘Erv’ and his family had lived in NJ until his retirement and subsequent move to Palm Harbor, FL. In 2016, Ervin moved to Country Meadows Retirement Communities, Wyomissing. Erv was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Shillington. He was an avid gardener and was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. Ervin's spirit is carried on by; second wife Jane Zaffiro; two daughters: Janice Yost and her husband, Gary, of Reading; Lynn Gorman, of Palm Harbor, FL; six grandchildren: Andrew Yost, Lauren Yost-Rodrigues, Timothy Gorman, Nicole Gorman, Kurt Walcheske Jr., Kyle Walcheske; two great granddaughters: Sophia and Lucia Yost; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife of 66 years, Frances (Decker) Walcheske; two sons, Kurt and Mark Walcheske; and a brother, Alfred Walcheske. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, PA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Walcheske family. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020