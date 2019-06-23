Erwin "Earl" Colón, 61, of Cumru Twp., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 20, 2019.

He was the husband of Marcia L. Moore. Celebrating 12 years of marriage and 24 years of partnership, they became soulmates at the moment that they met. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Gregório Colón Sr. and Angelita (Rivera) Colón.

Erwin was a 1975 graduate of Reading High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during which time he was stationed at Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia, and at the former Bentwaters AFB in Suffolk, England, as an

aircraft maintenance technician and crew chief for the F-15 Eagle Fighter Jet and A-10 Thunderbolt II. After serving his county, Erwin graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design,

magna cum laude. He worked at The Standard Group for 34 years, as a pre-press technician and most recently as an

account manager.

Throughout his life, Erwin brought humor, hope,

friendship and kindness to many people. He was passionate about music and playing his guitars, loved deeply his friends and family and quietly pursued his interest in

spirituality. His talented, contemplative, gentle soul will be missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother and siblings: Francisco D. Colón, Gladys Gonzalez, Gloria R. Gonzalez, Gregório Colón Jr., Angelo Colón, Antonio Colón, William Colón, Victor Colón, Martin Colón, Maria Ham, Louis D. Colón, and Donna Glaze.

He was predeceased by his brother, Norman Colón.

He is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 9-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



