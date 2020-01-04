|
|
Erwin P Chandler Renouned Musician Erwin P Chandler, 75, of Sinking Spring, passed away Thursday, January 2nd, at Scotsdale Osbourne Hospital, Scotsdale, Arizona. Erwin was born in Port Jervis, NY on February 17, 1944, a son of the late Doris E. (talcott) and Geroge Chandler.He was the husband of Patrice W. Chandler who survives him He graduated from Ithica University with a Masters Degree in Music, specializing in the French Horn, he was self employed as a Music Teacher and performed and composed many musical pieces with local orchestras and bands.. In addition to his wife, Patrice, Erwin is survived by a daughter, Carla P., wife of Dan Bilger, of Austin, MA; and a son,Christopher P. Chandler, of Cumru Township. Erwin is also survived by a brother, George A. Chandler, of California.and by 2 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Doris E. Chandler in 2017 Arrangements are pending and will be announced when finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to a local musical , We have lost a great, no, fantastic musical talent but his memories will live on,. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020