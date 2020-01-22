|
Esperanza "Espy" Priscilla Francisco, 19, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of Gilbert "Shorty" and Esther (Martinez) Francisco. She was a graduate of Wilson High School in 2018. She briefly attended Shippensburg University from 2018 into 2019, and graduated from The Beauty Institute in December of 2019. While attending school, Esperanza worked as a waitress at the Olive Garden, Wyomissing. Espy loved music, dance, animals (especially Princess, Diesel, and Casper), kids, friends, and people. Most of all she cherished spending time with her very large and loving family. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her brothers, Jonathan and Hershuay; maternal grandmother, Socorro Taveras; paternal grandmother, Maria Payero; and maternal grandfather, Ramón Alejandro Martinez. A Celebration of Espy's Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. 739 Penn Avenue West Reading with burial to follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020