Esteban Velazquez, 86, formerly of

Muhlenberg Township, passed away May 20, 2019, in Kutztown Manor with his

loving family by his side.

He was the husband of Maria (Santiago) Velazquez and they were married for 65 years.

Born September 1, 1932, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Luciano and Sabina (Velazquez) Gonzalez.

Esteban was a member of Iglesia Evangelica La Luz Del Mundo.

He was employed by Tray-Pak for over 40 years.

Esteban loved his church and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Evelyn, wife of Alvin Stern, of Muhlenberg Township and Zaida, wife of Paul Hafer, of Birdsboro. Also surviving are three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a sister, Delia Gonzalez, of Buffalo, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Epifanio Velazquez.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m., in

Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 237 Court Street, Reading PA 19601.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



