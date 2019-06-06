Esther L. Derr, 91, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Harold J. Derr, to whom she was married for 70 years.

Born in Perry Twp., she was the daughter of the late

Milton J. Sr. and Gertrude D. (Strausser) Hill.

Esther first worked for 10 years for Merritt Underwear Company, and last worked for Red Cheek Inc., Fleetwood for 12 years, retiring in 1984.

She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perry Twp.

Esther enjoyed going to the shore, gardening and

reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Dorian L. (Derr), wife of Daniel J. Fetherolf Jr.,

Wyomissing, and Lisa D. (Derr), wife of Dr. Robert Lippman, Richmond, Virginia; four grandchildren: Daniel J. Fetherolf III, fiance of Jennifer Weller, Jenna Hill, Jason Lippman, husband of DeAnna, and Lori (Lippman), wife of Ljubovic Adis; and eight great-grandchildren. Esther is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers: John L. Hill,

Jacob W. Hill and Milton D. Hill Jr.; and one sister, Ellen E. (Hill) Heffner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Ev.

Lutheran Church, 354 Zion's Church Road,

Shoemakersville, PA 19555; Asperger/Autism Network, 51 Water Street, Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472 or

, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



