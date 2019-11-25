|
|
Esther E. Holloway, 74, of Elverson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Paoli Hospital. She was the wife of the late, John W. “Jack” Holloway, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Esther was born in Bryn Mawr and raised in Radnor. She devoted her life to her family and supporting her husband’s business. Esther is survived by her son, Jake, and his many friends that she treated like her own children. At her request, there will be no service. Esther would like all to remember her in life. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester. Condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019