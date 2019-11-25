Home

POWERED BY

Services
Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Holloway Obituary
Esther E. Holloway, 74, of Elverson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Paoli Hospital. She was the wife of the late, John W. “Jack” Holloway, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Esther was born in Bryn Mawr and raised in Radnor. She devoted her life to her family and supporting her husband’s business. Esther is survived by her son, Jake, and his many friends that she treated like her own children. At her request, there will be no service. Esther would like all to remember her in life. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester. Condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -