Esther A. (Brendle) Kiehl-Keiser, 98, of Shillington, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at The Mifflin Center. She was the loving wife for over 48 years to the late James E. Kiehl, who passed away on February 8, 1994. She was preceded in death also by her second husband, the late Earl S. Keiser, who passed away on August 9, 1997. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of the late Clarence & Mabel M. (Eckenroth) Brendle. Esther was a 1939 graduate of Shillington High School and worked as a clerk at Sears, in Reading, for over 23 years before her retirement in 1984. She also served as a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shillington Fire Company and volunteered for over 18 years with Berks Encore. Surviving Esther are her children: Marilyn Loos, wife of John, of Sinking Spring; Edward Kiehl, husband of Marianne, of Gastonia, N.C.; and her stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Keiser, widow of Thomas, of Wyomissing. She is also survived her grandchildren: Gregg Kiehl, husband of Jill, of Charlotte, N.C.; Jared Loos, husband of Sheryl, of Wayne, Pa.; Ryan Kiehl, husband of Mitzi, of Waxhaw, N.C.; Allison Beck, wife of Denny, of Hamburg, Pa.; Nicole Loos, of Shillington, Pa.; and Tammy Kiehl, of Fort Mill, N.C. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her step-grandchildren: Matt Keiser, husband of Rayn, of Sinking Spring, Susan Stephenson, wife of Marc, of New Wilmington, Pa.; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren. Esther is also survived by her sister, Catherine Laucks, of Decatur, Ind. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, 129 E Lancaster Ave, Shillington, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend David Roper will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family in Bean Funeral Homes, Shillington, on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street, Shillington, PA 19607. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020