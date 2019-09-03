|
Esther S. "Dolly" (Rohrbach) Lutz, 94, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Berkshire Commons.
She was the wife of the late Harold Lutz with whom she shared 66 years of marriage at the time of his passing. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Esther ( Boyer) Rohrbach.
Esther was a 1942 graduate of Mount Penn High School and worked at Boscov's as a sales clerk for many years. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Esther is survived by her children, Dennis C., husband of Cheryl, of Sewell, N.J.; Patty A., wife of Marvin Stamm, of Mertztown; four grandchildren: Steve Stamm, husband of Kristin, of S.C.; Kristall (Lutz), wife of Jacob Mosler, of Calif,; Derek Lutz, of N.J.; and Geoff Lutz, partner of Khalid Maznavi, of Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Siena and Elliot Mosler.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
Reformation Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3670
Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online
condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019